Tether Gold (XAUT) 1-Day Volume Tops $10.90 Million

Tether Gold (XAUT) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 5th. One Tether Gold token can now be purchased for $2,024.69 or 0.07179142 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Tether Gold has traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Tether Gold has a market cap of $98.10 million and $10.90 million worth of Tether Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Tether Gold

Tether Gold’s launch date was January 23rd, 2020. Tether Gold’s total supply is 246,524 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,450 tokens. Tether Gold’s official website is tether.to. Tether Gold’s official Twitter account is @tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Tether Gold (Gold) is a digital asset offered by TG Commodities Limited. One full XAUt token represents one troy fine ounce of gold on a London Good Delivery bar.

The XAUT token can be transferred to any on-chain address from the purchasers’ Tether wallet where it is issued after purchase. Specific gold bar(s) will be associated with each on-chain address where Tether Gold is held.”

Tether Gold Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tether Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tether Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

