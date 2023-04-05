The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on AES to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of AES in a research report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AES in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th.

Shares of NYSE:AES opened at $23.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.38, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93. AES has a 12-month low of $18.62 and a 12-month high of $29.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.84 and its 200 day moving average is $26.07.

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. AES had a positive return on equity of 37.94% and a negative net margin of 3.99%. AES’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AES will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.1659 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. AES’s payout ratio is -75.86%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AES during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in AES during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in AES during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in AES during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AES during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

The AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU. The U.S.

