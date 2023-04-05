The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Bought by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 59.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,080,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 404,551 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.06% of Charles Schwab worth $89,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth $25,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Selway Asset Management purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SCHW shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $79.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.50.

Charles Schwab Trading Down 2.7 %

NYSE SCHW traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.65. 14,727,829 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,968,838. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $45.00 and a 1-year high of $86.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.10.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.60% and a return on equity of 24.94%. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In related news, Director Marianne Catherine Brown purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.47 per share, for a total transaction of $267,350.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,984 shares in the company, valued at $533,844.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Marianne Catherine Brown acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $53.47 per share, for a total transaction of $267,350.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,844.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Richard A. Wurster acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.39 per share, for a total transaction of $108,780.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now directly owns 101,391 shares in the company, valued at $5,514,656.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 81,000 shares of company stock worth $4,706,960 and have sold 728,106 shares worth $58,067,403. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

See Also

