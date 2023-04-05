The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by AMF Tjanstepension AB

AMF Tjanstepension AB lowered its holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,058 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 15,458 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB owned 0.06% of The Cigna Group worth $62,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in The Cigna Group by 451.9% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 557,738 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $154,940,000 after purchasing an additional 456,688 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,997,800 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $554,330,000 after purchasing an additional 283,323 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 328.5% during the 3rd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 363,529 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $100,868,000 after purchasing an additional 278,701 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in The Cigna Group by 20.9% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,558,866 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $432,541,000 after buying an additional 269,018 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,108,166 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $862,423,000 after acquiring an additional 268,793 shares in the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at The Cigna Group

In other The Cigna Group news, CEO David Cordani sold 20,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total value of $5,924,720.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,496 shares in the company, valued at $35,433,053.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Everett Neville sold 2,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total transaction of $810,119.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,467,833.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 20,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total value of $5,924,720.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,433,053.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,752 shares of company stock valued at $8,008,479. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CI traded up $7.03 on Wednesday, hitting $263.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 929,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,774,904. The Cigna Group has a 12 month low of $240.11 and a 12 month high of $340.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $284.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $302.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $78.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.62.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.84 by $0.12. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The firm had revenue of $45.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.77 EPS. The Cigna Group’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 24.92 EPS for the current year.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $1.23 per share. This is a boost from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is presently 23.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on CI. StockNews.com upgraded The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Raymond James raised shares of The Cigna Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $359.00 to $348.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $347.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Cigna Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $339.00.

About The Cigna Group

(Get Rating)

The Cigna Group is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.