The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Sold by AMF Tjanstepension AB

AMF Tjanstepension AB cut its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,693 shares during the quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $21,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EL. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 280.0% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 450.0% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 496.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 55.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EL traded down $1.73 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $242.83. The stock had a trading volume of 204,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,412,827. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $186.47 and a one year high of $285.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $86.74 billion, a PE ratio of 59.55, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $250.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.38.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 9.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.01 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 64.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 6,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,912,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,300,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Jennifer Hyman sold 5,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.88, for a total transaction of $1,396,849.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 6,831 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,912,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 118,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,300,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,511 shares of company stock worth $8,943,120 in the last three months. 12.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on EL. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $224.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. TD Cowen started coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.04.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

