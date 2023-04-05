The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB) Shares Purchased by Accel Wealth Management

Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 314,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,609 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management owned 0.12% of The Gabelli Equity Trust worth $1,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GAB. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust during the 1st quarter worth $5,109,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,799,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,467,000 after purchasing an additional 276,858 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust during the 1st quarter worth $1,482,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,575,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,664,000 after purchasing an additional 80,598 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $430,000. 7.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Gabelli Equity Trust alerts:

The Gabelli Equity Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

The Gabelli Equity Trust stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.66. 64,708 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 441,848. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.65. The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.84 and a 52-week high of $7.09.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Dividend Announcement

The Gabelli Equity Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.60%.

(Get Rating)

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Equity Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Equity Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.