The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Price Target to $30.00

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) had its target price cut by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 38.95% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on LNC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Sunday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Lincoln National to $33.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lincoln National currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Lincoln National Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE LNC opened at $21.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Lincoln National has a 52 week low of $19.74 and a 52 week high of $69.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.92). The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. Lincoln National had a negative return on equity of 11.85% and a negative net margin of 11.89%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lincoln National will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 20.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,443,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $414,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628,081 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 249.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,420,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,811,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155,232 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,333,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,134,000 after purchasing an additional 351,565 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,315,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,691,000 after purchasing an additional 26,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 1.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,101,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,185,000 after purchasing an additional 41,656 shares in the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lincoln National Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.