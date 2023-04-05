The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Sold by Econ Financial Services Corp

Econ Financial Services Corp lowered its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,023 shares during the period. Kraft Heinz comprises 2.4% of Econ Financial Services Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Econ Financial Services Corp’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $2,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter worth approximately $236,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 57,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after acquiring an additional 4,518 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 2,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S. R. Schill & Associates increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 7,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

Shares of Kraft Heinz stock traded up $0.39 on Wednesday, reaching $39.00. The stock had a trading volume of 591,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,651,245. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.87. The Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $32.73 and a fifty-two week high of $44.87. The stock has a market cap of $47.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.69.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.07. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Kraft Heinz’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kraft Heinz news, EVP Flavio Torres sold 250,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total value of $9,917,600.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 188,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,479,947.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Kraft Heinz news, EVP Flavio Torres sold 250,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total value of $9,917,600.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 188,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,479,947.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Melissa Werneck sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total transaction of $148,365.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 266,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,300,453.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KHC. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (up from $36.00) on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

Kraft Heinz Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.