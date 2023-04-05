The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,826 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Progressive were worth $6,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 45,786 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,321,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Progressive by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 82,762 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,618,000 after purchasing an additional 5,508 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Progressive by 76.8% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,651 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in Progressive by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 7,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Progressive by 217.1% during the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 472 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.67, for a total transaction of $65,452.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,045.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 472 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.67, for a total transaction of $65,452.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,045.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,806 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total value of $384,309.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,276 shares in the company, valued at $4,557,480.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,987 shares of company stock worth $3,250,378 over the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Progressive Price Performance

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PGR shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Progressive from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Raymond James raised their price target on Progressive from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on Progressive from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Progressive from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.29.

Shares of Progressive stock opened at $144.28 on Wednesday. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $106.35 and a twelve month high of $146.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.27, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $140.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.66.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.33 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 1.45%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.90%.

Progressive Profile

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

