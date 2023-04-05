The Restaurant Group (LON:RTN) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $34.64

The Restaurant Group plc (LON:RTN – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 34.64 ($0.43) and traded as high as GBX 41.30 ($0.51). The Restaurant Group shares last traded at GBX 41.10 ($0.51), with a volume of 854,081 shares traded.
Several research firms recently weighed in on RTN. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 60 ($0.75) price target on shares of The Restaurant Group in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Restaurant Group in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 68 ($0.84) price objective on shares of The Restaurant Group in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Restaurant Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 52.50 ($0.65).
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 38.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 34.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.37. The firm has a market cap of £311.00 million, a P/E ratio of -450.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.28.
About The Restaurant Group
The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pubs in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Wagamama, Frankie & Benny's, Brunning & Price, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Firejacks, Garfunkel's, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table and counter services, as well as sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.
