The Restaurant Group (LON:RTN) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $34.64

The Restaurant Group plc (LON:RTN – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 34.64 ($0.43) and traded as high as GBX 41.30 ($0.51). The Restaurant Group shares last traded at GBX 41.10 ($0.51), with a volume of 854,081 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on RTN. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 60 ($0.75) price target on shares of The Restaurant Group in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Restaurant Group in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 68 ($0.84) price objective on shares of The Restaurant Group in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Restaurant Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 52.50 ($0.65).

Get The Restaurant Group alerts:

The Restaurant Group Trading Up 0.6 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 38.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 34.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.37. The firm has a market cap of £311.00 million, a P/E ratio of -450.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.28.

About The Restaurant Group

The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pubs in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Wagamama, Frankie & Benny's, Brunning & Price, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Firejacks, Garfunkel's, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table and counter services, as well as sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.