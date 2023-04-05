Threshold Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $373.20 Million (T)

Threshold (T) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. Over the last seven days, Threshold has traded down 9.3% against the dollar. Threshold has a total market cap of $373.20 million and $28.94 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Threshold token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0373 or 0.00000131 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Threshold alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00008110 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00025003 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.52 or 0.00029991 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00018429 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001459 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003460 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28,436.27 or 1.00063290 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 29.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Threshold Profile

T is a token. It launched on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,515,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,515,000,000 with 8,610,858,334.058607 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.03747954 USD and is up 3.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 75 active market(s) with $27,607,944.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Threshold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Threshold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Threshold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Threshold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.