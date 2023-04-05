Threshold (T) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $372.46 Million

Threshold (T) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. One Threshold token can now be purchased for $0.0372 or 0.00000132 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Threshold has a market capitalization of $372.46 million and $29.35 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Threshold has traded 11.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Threshold Profile

Threshold is a token. It launched on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,515,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,515,000,000 with 8,610,858,334.058607 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.03747954 USD and is up 3.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 75 active market(s) with $27,607,944.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Threshold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Threshold using one of the exchanges listed above.

