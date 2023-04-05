Timber Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:TMBR) Trading Down 1.8%

Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:TMBR – Get Rating) shares traded down 1.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.65 and last traded at $1.67. 17,821 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,067,059 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.70.

Timber Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 9.1 %

The company has a market cap of $4.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TMBR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Timber Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Timber Pharmaceuticals by 37.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 871,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 238,663 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Timber Pharmaceuticals by 251.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,124,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 2,952,133 shares during the period.

About Timber Pharmaceuticals

Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of treatments for orphan dermatologic diseases. Its initial focus is on developing non-systemic treatments for rare dermatologic diseases, including congenital ichthyosis, facial angiofibromas in tuberous sclerosis complex, and other sclerotic skin diseases.

