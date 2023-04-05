Tiziana Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSA) Stock Price Down 7%

Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:TLSA – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.00 and last traded at $1.02. Approximately 125,576 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 68% from the average daily volume of 74,684 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.09.

Tiziana Life Sciences Stock Up 16.7 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tiziana Life Sciences

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TLSA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Tiziana Life Sciences during the first quarter worth about $91,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new position in Tiziana Life Sciences in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Tiziana Life Sciences by 7.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 318,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 20,799 shares during the period. 5.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tiziana Life Sciences

Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of molecules to treat human diseases in oncology and immunology. The company's lead product candidate in immunology is Foralumab (TZLS-401), a human anti-CD3 monoclonal antibody (mAb) for the treatment of Crohn's, graft versus host, ulcerative colitis, multiple sclerosis, type-1 diabetes, inflammatory bowel, psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis diseases.

