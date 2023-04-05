TLW Wealth Management LLC Has $410,000 Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

TLW Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 62.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,326 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 5,424 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for approximately 0.3% of TLW Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. TLW Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Tesla by 19.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,001,923 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,079,672,000 after purchasing an additional 164,789 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 25.7% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Tesla by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 72,167 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $77,767,000 after buying an additional 4,593 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.36, for a total transaction of $2,040,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at $12,739,714.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.36, for a total transaction of $2,040,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at $12,739,714.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total transaction of $254,135.42. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at $12,833,447.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,469 shares of company stock valued at $9,385,441. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $4.81 on Wednesday, reaching $187.77. 35,291,449 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,694,344. The company has a fifty day moving average of $191.00 and a 200-day moving average of $188.41. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.81 and a twelve month high of $364.07. The company has a market capitalization of $594.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.15, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $24.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.26 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Tesla from $340.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Tesla from $186.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. KGI Securities downgraded Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer downgraded Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Tesla from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.74.

Tesla Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Articles

