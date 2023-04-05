Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 435 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,579 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 435 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in INTU. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the third quarter valued at $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 81.0% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 75.5% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on INTU. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Intuit from $448.00 to $462.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $444.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Intuit in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Intuit from $457.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $487.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

Intuit Price Performance

In other Intuit news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 500 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.16, for a total transaction of $206,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,781 shares in the company, valued at $735,837.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Intuit news, Director Eve B. Burton sold 4,539 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.57, for a total value of $1,872,655.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 500 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.16, for a total value of $206,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,837.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,925 shares of company stock worth $3,258,123. 3.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

INTU opened at $439.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $417.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $403.68. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $339.36 and a 12-month high of $506.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.49, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.18.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.76. Intuit had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 14.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 45.75%.

Intuit Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.