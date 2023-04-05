Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 5,662 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 64,987 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,662 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 173.6% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 539,976 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $26,761,000 after buying an additional 342,649 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 21.6% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Intel during the first quarter valued at about $142,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its position in shares of Intel by 5.1% during the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Intel by 26.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,863,459 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $290,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,247 shares in the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on INTC. Northland Securities dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.03.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Intel Price Performance

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at $480,216. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $249,096.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at $480,216. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO David Zinsner bought 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at $486,680.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $549,768 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $33.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $24.59 and a 12 month high of $48.98. The stock has a market cap of $136.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89, a P/E/G ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.28 and a 200 day moving average of $28.08.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). Intel had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $14.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.49%.

About Intel

(Get Rating)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

Recommended Stories

