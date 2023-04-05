Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,457 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPG. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in PPG Industries by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 2,048 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in PPG Industries by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,667 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after buying an additional 3,025 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in PPG Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $619,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in PPG Industries by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,180,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,645,019,000 after buying an additional 252,358 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in PPG Industries by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 19,480 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at PPG Industries

In other PPG Industries news, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 21,757 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.33, for a total value of $2,792,075.81. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,577 shares in the company, valued at $1,357,346.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 21,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.33, for a total transaction of $2,792,075.81. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,577 shares in the company, valued at $1,357,346.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 61,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.96, for a total transaction of $8,040,235.32. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 183,645 shares in the company, valued at $23,866,504.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PPG Industries Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE PPG opened at $138.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $32.55 billion, a PE ratio of 31.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.17. PPG Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $107.06 and a one year high of $140.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $129.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.16.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 22.55%. PPG Industries’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. Analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Argus raised their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $144.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. BNP Paribas cut shares of PPG Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Vertical Research cut shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.95.

PPG Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of paints, coatings, and specialty materials. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment supplies a variety of protective and decorative coatings, sealants, and finishes along with pavement marking products, paint strippers, stains, and related chemicals, as well as transparencies and transparent armor.

Recommended Stories

