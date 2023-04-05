Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 4,700 Shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Spectrum Brands were worth $1,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Spectrum Brands by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,104,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,192,000 after acquiring an additional 87,333 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP grew its position in Spectrum Brands by 103.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 1,901,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,198,000 after acquiring an additional 968,810 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Spectrum Brands by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,683,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,694,000 after acquiring an additional 18,955 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 194.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,514,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,369,000 after buying an additional 999,459 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,119,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,796,000 after buying an additional 6,341 shares during the period. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SPB shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Wolfe Research started coverage on Spectrum Brands in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Spectrum Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Spectrum Brands in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

SPB opened at $66.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 63.89 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.13 and a 200-day moving average of $55.99. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.93 and a 52 week high of $93.19.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $713.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $758.27 million. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 3.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is 161.54%.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of residential locksets, residential builders’ hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

