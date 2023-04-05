Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $1.39 Million Stock Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,698 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,836 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. WJ Interests LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 60.5% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. 79.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Charles V. Magro bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.64 per share, with a total value of $2,425,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,646,400.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Corteva Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE:CTVA opened at $60.40 on Wednesday. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.03 and a 12 month high of $68.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.96 and its 200-day moving average is $61.91. The firm has a market cap of $43.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.10. Corteva had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. Corteva’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CTVA has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. OTR Global lowered shares of Corteva to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Corteva from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Bank of America raised shares of Corteva from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Corteva from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corteva has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.53.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc engages in the provision of seed and crop protection solutions, which focus on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. It operates through the Seed and Crop Protection segments. The Seed segment is involved in developing and supplying advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

