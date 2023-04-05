Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $1.83 Million Holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,081 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of PPL by 989.9% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPL during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPL during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of PPL by 56.3% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of PPL by 70.6% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. 70.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PPL opened at $27.55 on Wednesday. PPL Co. has a 52 week low of $23.47 and a 52 week high of $31.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $20.30 billion, a PE ratio of 26.75 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.94.

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.28. PPL had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.20%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PPL. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of PPL from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of PPL to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of PPL to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PPL in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of PPL in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PPL presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.63.

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the two reportable segments: Kentucky Regulated & Pennsylvania Regulated. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company.

