Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 637 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 637 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PSX. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,188,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $620,979,000 after buying an additional 2,753,700 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,644,106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,087,993,000 after purchasing an additional 966,125 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,668,525 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,678,492,000 after purchasing an additional 854,076 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,053,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $177,415,000 after purchasing an additional 687,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 194.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 888,094 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $72,814,000 after purchasing an additional 586,601 shares during the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Phillips 66

In other news, Director Gregory Hayes bought 10,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $97.75 per share, with a total value of $1,001,937.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,397,727.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

Shares of PSX opened at $98.28 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $101.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.48. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $74.02 and a fifty-two week high of $113.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.59 billion, a PE ratio of 4.28, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.35 by ($0.35). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 6.27%. The business had revenue of $40.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.94 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 15.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is a boost from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on PSX. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $121.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $155.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.80.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

