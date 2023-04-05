Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 3,467,920 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 51% from the previous session’s volume of 2,291,193 shares.The stock last traded at $61.07 and had previously closed at $59.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on TD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Desjardins upped their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.57.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.29 and its 200 day moving average is $64.52. The firm has a market cap of $110.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.88.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Rating ) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The bank reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.03. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The business had revenue of $9.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.97 billion. On average, research analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a $0.721 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.71%.

Institutional Trading of Toronto-Dominion Bank

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nexus Investment Management ULC boosted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 785,891 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,026,000 after purchasing an additional 4,575 shares during the period. Rempart Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Rempart Asset Management Inc. now owns 302,376 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,094,000 after purchasing an additional 6,918 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 32,067 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Cravens & Co Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter worth $326,000. Institutional investors own 49.22% of the company’s stock.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

Featured Stories

