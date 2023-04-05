TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) PT Lowered to $22.00

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Raymond James from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 69.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on TPI Composites from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Cowen increased their target price on TPI Composites from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on TPI Composites from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America upgraded TPI Composites from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of TPI Composites in a research report on Sunday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.92.

TPI Composites stock opened at $13.00 on Wednesday. TPI Composites has a fifty-two week low of $8.46 and a fifty-two week high of $25.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $548.73 million, a P/E ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.69.

TPI Composites ( NASDAQ:TPIC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $402.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.71 million. TPI Composites had a negative return on equity of 38.17% and a negative net margin of 3.84%. Equities research analysts expect that TPI Composites will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in TPI Composites by 44.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 298,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,202,000 after buying an additional 91,261 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 59.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 7,394 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in TPI Composites by 65.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 7,766 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in TPI Composites by 3.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in TPI Composites by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,010,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,390,000 after purchasing an additional 128,862 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacturing of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US), Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East & Africa (EMEA), and India. The US segment includes the production of wind blades in its Newton, Iowa plant, the manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the production of wind blades in its Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

