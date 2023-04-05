Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Hits New 1-Year High at $242.02

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $242.02 and last traded at $241.66, with a volume of 1045576 shares. The stock had previously closed at $235.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $213.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $219.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $237.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.10.

Tractor Supply Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $26.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $231.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.26.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 56.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.43%.

Insider Transactions at Tractor Supply

In other news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.21, for a total transaction of $4,639,691.07. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,591,348.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.57, for a total transaction of $403,869.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,051 shares in the company, valued at $1,912,676.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,067 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.21, for a total transaction of $4,639,691.07. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,734 shares in the company, valued at $19,591,348.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,091 shares of company stock valued at $8,840,560. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tractor Supply

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Orscheln Farm & Home, and Petsense.

See Also

