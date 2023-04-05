Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Twilio (NYSE:TWLO)

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 25,966 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 12% compared to the typical daily volume of 23,247 put options.

Insider Activity at Twilio

In related news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 20,274 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.22, for a total value of $1,301,996.28. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 248,065 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $15,930,734.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 3,881 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.78, for a total value of $247,530.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 158,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,140,382.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,256 shares of company stock valued at $2,512,304. 4.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Twilio

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TWLO. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Twilio during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in Twilio by 263.6% during the third quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in Twilio by 125.0% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Twilio by 169.4% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Twilio by 419.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 78.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Twilio Trading Down 7.6 %

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TWLO shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Twilio from $60.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Twilio in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Twilio from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Twilio from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Twilio from $45.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.96.

NYSE TWLO traded down $4.90 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.29. The stock had a trading volume of 4,950,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,406,887. Twilio has a twelve month low of $41.00 and a twelve month high of $160.39. The company has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a PE ratio of -8.61 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 6.17, a current ratio of 6.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.99.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.31. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 7.63% and a negative net margin of 32.83%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.25) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Twilio will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About Twilio

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

