Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Sold by AMF Tjanstepension AB

AMF Tjanstepension AB trimmed its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 73.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 252,665 shares during the quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $15,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 48.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,366,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745,741 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 56.5% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,790,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,178,000 after buying an additional 1,368,481 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 1,925.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,265,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,203,000 after buying an additional 1,202,666 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,475,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,184,000 after purchasing an additional 792,225 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 7,757.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 765,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,866,000 after buying an additional 755,849 shares in the last quarter. 81.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Trane Technologies from $164.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Stephens lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Trane Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 27th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies Stock Down 1.5 %

In other news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.98, for a total transaction of $80,715.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,053 shares in the company, valued at $16,562,076.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Trane Technologies news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 690 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.64, for a total value of $124,641.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,871,933.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.98, for a total transaction of $80,715.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,562,076.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 15,967 shares of company stock worth $3,007,750 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TT traded down $2.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $171.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,258,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,439,334. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.75. The firm has a market cap of $39.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.99. Trane Technologies plc has a twelve month low of $120.64 and a twelve month high of $196.22.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.18. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 29.14% and a net margin of 10.98%. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. Trane Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.23 EPS for the current year.

Trane Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is an increase from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 40.05%.

Trane Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Trane Technologies Plc engages in providing solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. It operates through the following business segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions, residential heating and cooling, and transport refrigeration systems, and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

See Also

