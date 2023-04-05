Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Shares Sold by Boston Common Asset Management LLC

Boston Common Asset Management LLC cut its position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 407,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 505 shares during the quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of Trip.com Group worth $14,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 70,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Trip.com Group in the second quarter valued at $61,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 65.9% during the third quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 32,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 13,080 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 69.1% in the 3rd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 1,501,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,011,000 after acquiring an additional 613,492 shares during the period. Finally, GAM Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the third quarter valued at $1,212,000. 52.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TCOM traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.46. The stock had a trading volume of 430,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,899,707. Trip.com Group Limited has a 52 week low of $18.46 and a 52 week high of $40.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.57. The company has a market capitalization of $23.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.11 and a beta of 0.54.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TCOM. UBS Group upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. HSBC increased their price target on Trip.com Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. CLSA increased their target price on Trip.com Group from $42.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Trip.com Group from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Trip.com Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.70.

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

