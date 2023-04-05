TRON Trading Up 3% Over Last 7 Days (TRX)

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. In the last week, TRON has traded up 3% against the US dollar. One TRON coin can now be purchased for about $0.0662 or 0.00000232 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TRON has a market cap of $4.75 billion and approximately $235.39 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Belrium (BEL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00009544 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003985 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00004502 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001120 BTC.
- Adshares (ADS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003209 BTC.
- BitShares (BTS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000040 BTC.
- GXChain (GXC) traded up 34% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001475 BTC.
TRON Coin Profile
TRON (CRYPTO:TRX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 90,965,786,777 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,659,264 coins. The Reddit community for TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@tronfoundation. TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TRON is tron.network.
Buying and Selling TRON
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TRON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.
