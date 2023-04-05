TrueFi Price Down 2.3% This Week (TRU)

TrueFi (TRU) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. TrueFi has a market capitalization of $78.14 million and approximately $5.90 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrueFi token can now be bought for $0.0769 or 0.00000269 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, TrueFi has traded 2.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TrueFi Token Profile

TrueFi’s total supply is 1,198,450,773 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,016,017,379 tokens. The Reddit community for TrueFi is https://reddit.com/r/trusttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for TrueFi is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079. The official website for TrueFi is truefi.io. TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @truefidao.

TrueFi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi (TRU) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. TrueFi has a current supply of 1,198,450,773.1551602 with 1,015,937,760.5440081 in circulation. The last known price of TrueFi is 0.07671393 USD and is up 3.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 60 active market(s) with $6,222,903.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://truefi.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

