TrueShares Structured Outcome (March) ETF (BATS:MARZ) Shares Up 0.3%

TrueShares Structured Outcome (March) ETF (BATS:MARZ – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 0.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $26.54 and last traded at $26.54. 2 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $26.45.

TrueShares Structured Outcome (March) ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.77 and its 200 day moving average is $25.06.

Institutional Trading of TrueShares Structured Outcome (March) ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TrueShares Structured Outcome (March) ETF stock. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its position in TrueShares Structured Outcome (March) ETF (BATS:MARZ – Get Rating) by 173.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,842 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,513 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC’s holdings in TrueShares Structured Outcome (March) ETF were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

TrueShares Structured Outcome (March) ETF Company Profile

The TrueShares Structured Outcome (March) ETF (MARZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period with uncapped gains, subject to strategy costs. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

