TT Electronics (OTCMKTS:TTGPF) Stock Price Up 2.1%

TT Electronics plc (OTCMKTS:TTGPF – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 2.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.42 and last traded at $2.42. Approximately 1,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 2,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.37.
TT Electronics Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.08.
TT Electronics Company Profile
TT Electronics Plc engages in the business of design, manufacture and sale of electronic component and sensor technology for the defense, aerospace, medical, transportation and industrial electronics markets. It operates through the following segments; Sensors & Specialist Components, Power & Connectivity, and Global Manufacturing Solutions.
