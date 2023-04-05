TTP Investments Inc. Raises Stock Position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

TTP Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 503,562 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,613 shares during the quarter. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF makes up approximately 34.4% of TTP Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. TTP Investments Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $32,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOAT. Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance raised its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance now owns 632,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,739,000 after purchasing an additional 102,390 shares during the period. Verde Capital Management raised its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 585,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,989,000 after purchasing an additional 10,615 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 276,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,769,813,000 after purchasing an additional 6,845 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $17,363,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 180,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,689,000 after acquiring an additional 23,611 shares during the period.

MOAT stock traded down $0.44 on Wednesday, reaching $73.04. 838,768 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.43.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

