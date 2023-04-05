Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Stock Price Down 4.9% Following Insider Selling

Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) were down 4.9% during trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $60.05 and last traded at $61.05. Approximately 1,048,370 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 4,341,386 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.19.

Specifically, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 6,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total value of $396,969.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 213,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,617,669.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Twilio news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 6,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total transaction of $396,969.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 213,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,617,669.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 8,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.24, for a total value of $543,534.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 162,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,462,833.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,256 shares of company stock valued at $2,512,304. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Twilio alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TWLO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Twilio from $60.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Twilio from $64.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Twilio from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Twilio from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Twilio from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.96.

Twilio Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 6.17 and a current ratio of 6.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.34 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.99.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 7.63% and a negative net margin of 32.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.25) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Twilio

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 61.9% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,997 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Twilio by 34.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,045,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $210,532,000 after acquiring an additional 777,545 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Twilio by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 21,363 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Twilio by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 746,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,528,000 after acquiring an additional 223,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at about $260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

About Twilio

(Get Rating)

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.