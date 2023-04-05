U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.01

U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of 0.007 per share by the asset manager on Monday, April 24th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th.

U.S. Global Investors has increased its dividend by an average of 44.2% per year over the last three years.

U.S. Global Investors Price Performance

GROW stock opened at $2.80 on Wednesday. U.S. Global Investors has a 1 year low of $2.41 and a 1 year high of $5.57. The stock has a market cap of $41.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On U.S. Global Investors

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in U.S. Global Investors by 208,833.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,536 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 12,530 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 82,960 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 26,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 150.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 49,463 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 29,738 shares during the last quarter. 27.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors in a report on Friday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

U.S. Global Investors Company Profile

U.S. Global Investors, Inc engages in the provision of investment advisory services. It operates through the Investment Management Services and Corporate Investments segments. The Investment Management Services segment offers a range of investment management products and services to offshore and exchange traded fund clients.

