UBS Group AG Has $146,000 Stake in VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO)

UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) by 209.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,718 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,340 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in VIZIO were worth $146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in VIZIO in the 2nd quarter worth about $15,401,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of VIZIO by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,466,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629,570 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of VIZIO by 588.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 847,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,782,000 after acquiring an additional 724,541 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of VIZIO by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,702,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,135,000 after acquiring an additional 573,233 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in VIZIO by 717.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 522,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,561,000 after buying an additional 458,171 shares during the last quarter. 17.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VZIO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of VIZIO from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of VIZIO in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Stephens cut their target price on shares of VIZIO from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of VIZIO from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of VIZIO in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VIZIO has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.11.

VZIO traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $8.81. The company had a trading volume of 60,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,720. VIZIO Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $6.47 and a 52-week high of $13.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.39.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The firm had revenue of $533.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.24 million. VIZIO had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a negative return on equity of 0.11%. The business’s revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that VIZIO Holding Corp. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

