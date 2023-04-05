UBS Group AG Sells 2,323 Shares of Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN)

UBS Group AG lowered its stake in shares of Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Rating) by 30.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,224 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,323 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.09% of Middlefield Banc worth $143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBCN. Fundamentun LLC bought a new position in Middlefield Banc during the third quarter valued at about $851,000. Fourthstone LLC grew its position in Middlefield Banc by 55.4% during the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 50,375 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 17,950 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD. bought a new position in Middlefield Banc during the third quarter valued at about $216,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Middlefield Banc during the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Middlefield Banc by 25.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,917 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 6,995 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on MBCN shares. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Middlefield Banc in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Middlefield Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th.

Middlefield Banc Price Performance

Shares of Middlefield Banc stock traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $27.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,589. Middlefield Banc Corp. has a 1 year low of $23.99 and a 1 year high of $30.62. The company has a market cap of $224.34 million, a P/E ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.11.

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. Middlefield Banc had a net margin of 25.42% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $16.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Middlefield Banc Corp. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Middlefield Banc Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. This is an increase from Middlefield Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Middlefield Banc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.65%.

Middlefield Banc Company Profile

Middlefield Banc Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial banking solutions. It offers checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, a variety of consumer loans, safe deposit facilities, and travelers’ checks services.

