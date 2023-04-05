Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Piper Sandler

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by research analysts at Piper Sandler in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 35.59% from the company’s previous close.

UDMY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Udemy from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Udemy from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Udemy from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Udemy from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Udemy from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.22.

Udemy Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ UDMY opened at $8.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.02. Udemy has a 52-week low of $8.40 and a 52-week high of $17.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Udemy ( NASDAQ:UDMY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $165.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.81 million. Udemy had a negative return on equity of 41.24% and a negative net margin of 24.46%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Udemy will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Udemy news, Director Eren Bali sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total transaction of $148,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,826,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,083,815.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Gregg Coccari sold 8,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.84, for a total transaction of $81,986.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 249,559 shares in the company, valued at $2,455,660.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eren Bali sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total value of $148,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,826,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,083,815.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 88,870 shares of company stock valued at $885,189. Corporate insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Udemy

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Udemy by 70.7% during the second quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 6,503,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692,602 shares during the last quarter. NVP Associates LLC acquired a new position in Udemy in the fourth quarter valued at $65,721,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Udemy by 17.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,424,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,580,000 after acquiring an additional 797,005 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Udemy by 16.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,107,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,657,000 after acquiring an additional 592,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Udemy by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,313,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,856,000 after acquiring an additional 54,847 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

Udemy Company Profile

Udemy, Inc operates a marketplace platform for teaching and learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 49 million learners with access to approximately 180,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages.

