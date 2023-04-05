Ultra Price Up 40.2% This Week (UOS)

Ultra (UOS) traded 29.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 5th. One Ultra token can currently be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00001074 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Ultra has traded 40.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ultra has a market capitalization of $93.06 million and $6.84 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28,521.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.75 or 0.00451428 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.79 or 0.00128979 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00030058 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.40 or 0.00039979 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000569 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002914 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Ultra

Ultra (UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 303,793,578 tokens. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io.

Ultra Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 303,793,577.7977 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.2479802 USD and is up 6.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 44 active market(s) with $1,867,435.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

