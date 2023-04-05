UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) Given New $85.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the bank’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 49.44% from the company’s current price.

UMBF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UMB Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of UMB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UMB Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.00.

Get UMB Financial alerts:

UMB Financial Price Performance

UMBF traded down $0.66 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.88. 88,508 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 378,743. UMB Financial has a 1 year low of $51.28 and a 1 year high of $99.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.76. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UMB Financial

In related news, Director Kris A. Robbins purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.12 per share, for a total transaction of $28,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,219.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Kris A. Robbins bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.12 per share, with a total value of $28,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,219.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 1,204 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total value of $106,301.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,913,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,977,171.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 9,503 shares of company stock worth $847,171 in the last quarter. 9.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 50.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 370 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in UMB Financial by 1,081.6% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 449 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in UMB Financial by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 568 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 79.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,026 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UMB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

About UMB Financial

(Get Rating)

UMB Financial Corp. engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for UMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.