Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Bought by Archford Capital Strategies LLC

Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,383 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UL. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in Unilever during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in Unilever by 69.8% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Unilever by 204.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Unilever in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on UL shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Unilever Price Performance

Unilever Increases Dividend

UL opened at $53.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.82. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $42.44 and a 1 year high of $53.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.4569 per share. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42.

About Unilever

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment offers hair care, skin care, and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing. The Personal Care segment consists of sales of skin cleansing, deodorant, and oral care products.

Featured Stories

