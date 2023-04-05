Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 319,658 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 21,228 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Union Pacific worth $66,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,873 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,044,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. First Merchants Corp grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 23,674 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,902,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 13,381 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,656,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,367,000. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 2,906 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 77.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Union Pacific stock opened at $195.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $200.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.05. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $183.69 and a 52 week high of $259.48. The stock has a market cap of $119.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.08). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 58.41% and a net margin of 28.13%. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.35%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $218.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Evercore ISI raised Union Pacific from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $204.00 to $232.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $243.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.48.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $532,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,324,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

