United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Acquired by Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC

Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,082 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, First Community Trust NA boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 199 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. 58.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of UPS traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $190.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 848,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,066,803. The business has a fifty day moving average of $185.14 and a 200 day moving average of $177.78. The company has a market cap of $163.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.87 and a 1 year high of $209.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.03. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 66.10%. The business had revenue of $27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.59 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 49.09%.

United Parcel Service declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 31st that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UPS has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group set a $196.00 price objective on United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $219.00 to $212.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $203.00 target price on United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.22.

Insider Transactions at United Parcel Service

In other news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total value of $2,604,164.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other United Parcel Service news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total transaction of $3,777,156.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total transaction of $2,604,164.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,341 shares of company stock valued at $9,848,061. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Parcel Service Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.