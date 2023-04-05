United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) CEO Sells $1,810,080.00 in Stock

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.26, for a total transaction of $1,810,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares in the company, valued at $29,413.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of UTHR traded up $5.81 on Wednesday, hitting $232.99. 526,337 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 545,417. The company has a quick ratio of 9.55, a current ratio of 9.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $240.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.93. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1 year low of $173.21 and a 1 year high of $283.09.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.12 by ($1.45). United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 37.56%. The company had revenue of $491.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.20 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 17.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on UTHR. UBS Group began coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. Argus upped their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $295.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $291.55.

United Therapeutics Corp. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening conditions. Its products include Adcirca, Orenitram, Remodulin, TYVASO, and Unituxin. The company was founded by Martine A. Rothblatt on June 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Silver Spring, MD.

