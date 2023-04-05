United Utilities Group (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) PT Raised to GBX 1,125 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

United Utilities Group (OTCMKTS:UUGRY – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,100 ($13.66) to GBX 1,125 ($13.97) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

United Utilities Group Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of UUGRY stock traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,939. United Utilities Group has a 1-year low of $18.26 and a 1-year high of $30.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.01.

United Utilities Group Company Profile

United Utilities Group Plc engages in the provision of water and wastewater services. It manages large areas of catchment land in a sustainable way and rely on watercourses where return wastewater safely and cleanly to the environment, and process bio resources from wastewater to generate renewable energy.

