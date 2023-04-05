Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on UNVR. UBS Group lowered shares of Univar Solutions from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Univar Solutions from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Univar Solutions from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Univar Solutions from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Vertical Research cut shares of Univar Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Univar Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UNVR opened at $35.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Univar Solutions has a 1-year low of $21.49 and a 1-year high of $35.61. The company has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Univar Solutions

Univar Solutions ( NYSE:UNVR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.09). Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 22.44% and a net margin of 4.75%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Univar Solutions will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Univar Solutions during the first quarter worth $229,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Univar Solutions by 12.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Univar Solutions by 333.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 74,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 57,069 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Univar Solutions by 33.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 110,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after purchasing an additional 27,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Univar Solutions by 0.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 452,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

About Univar Solutions

Univar Solutions, Inc is a chemical and ingredients distributor and provider of specialty services. It operates through the following segments: USA, Canada, Europe and the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The company was founded by George van Waters and Nat Rogers on August 8, 1924, and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

