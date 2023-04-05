Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 4,069,827 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 49% from the previous session’s volume of 2,736,114 shares.The stock last traded at $35.01 and had previously closed at $35.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UNVR shares. UBS Group lowered Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on Univar Solutions from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Univar Solutions in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Univar Solutions from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

Univar Solutions Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.80.

Institutional Trading of Univar Solutions

Univar Solutions ( NYSE:UNVR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. Univar Solutions had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 22.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 172.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Univar Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Univar Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Univar Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Univar Solutions Company Profile

Univar Solutions, Inc is a chemical and ingredients distributor and provider of specialty services. It operates through the following segments: USA, Canada, Europe and the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The company was founded by George van Waters and Nat Rogers on August 8, 1924, and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

See Also

