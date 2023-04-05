Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV) to Issue $0.79 Quarterly Dividend

Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of 0.79 per share on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th.

Universal has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 51 consecutive years.

UVV stock opened at $52.97 on Wednesday. Universal has a fifty-two week low of $43.64 and a fifty-two week high of $64.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 3.26. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 0.75.

Universal ( NYSE:UVV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter. Universal had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 3.81%. The firm had revenue of $795.04 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Universal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th.

In other news, insider Theodore G. Broome sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.45, for a total value of $267,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,084,443.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UVV. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Universal by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 597,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,696,000 after purchasing an additional 23,204 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Universal by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Universal by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Universal by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Universal by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 4,737 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

Universal Corp. is a business-to-business agro-products supplier to consumer product manufacturers that sources and processes leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Tobacco Operations and Ingredients Operations. The Tobacco Operations segment includes selecting, procuring, processing, packing, storing, shipping, and financing leaf tobacco for sale to, or for the account of, manufacturers of consumer tobacco products throughout the world.

