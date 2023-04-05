UNUS SED LEO (LEO) Price Down 0.9% This Week

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 4th. UNUS SED LEO has a market cap of $3.24 billion and $1.23 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UNUS SED LEO token can now be bought for $3.40 or 0.00011923 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, UNUS SED LEO has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get UNUS SED LEO alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0978 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $93.73 or 0.00328665 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000883 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000611 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO Token Profile

LEO is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 tokens and its circulating supply is 953,954,130 tokens. The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex. The official website for UNUS SED LEO is www.bitfinex.com. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @bitfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling UNUS SED LEO

According to CryptoCompare, “UNUS SED LEO (LEO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. UNUS SED LEO has a current supply of 985,239,504 with 953,954,130 in circulation. The last known price of UNUS SED LEO is 3.42280761 USD and is up 0.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 26 active market(s) with $1,102,110.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.bitfinex.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNUS SED LEO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UNUS SED LEO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UNUS SED LEO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UNUS SED LEO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.