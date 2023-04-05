Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.99. Uranium Energy shares last traded at $2.98, with a volume of 4,880,663 shares traded.
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective on shares of Uranium Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th.
The firm has a market cap of $998.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.07 and a beta of 2.01.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Uranium Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Uranium Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Uranium Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in Uranium Energy by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,967 shares in the last quarter. 40.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Uranium Energy Corp. engages in the provision of uranium mining and related activities. It includes the exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing of uranium and titanium concentrates. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Paraguay. The company was founded by Alan P.
