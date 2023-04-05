Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.99. Uranium Energy shares last traded at $2.98, with a volume of 4,880,663 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective on shares of Uranium Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th.

Get Uranium Energy alerts:

Uranium Energy Stock Down 4.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $998.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.07 and a beta of 2.01.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uranium Energy

Institutional Trading of Uranium Energy

In other news, CEO Amir Adnani acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.73 per share, for a total transaction of $54,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,635,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,923,825.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, EVP Scott Melbye purchased 21,000 shares of Uranium Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.50 per share, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 773,781 shares in the company, valued at $1,934,452.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Amir Adnani purchased 20,000 shares of Uranium Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.73 per share, for a total transaction of $54,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,635,101 shares in the company, valued at $9,923,825.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 79,500 shares of company stock worth $207,585. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Uranium Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Uranium Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Uranium Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in Uranium Energy by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,967 shares in the last quarter. 40.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uranium Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Uranium Energy Corp. engages in the provision of uranium mining and related activities. It includes the exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing of uranium and titanium concentrates. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Paraguay. The company was founded by Alan P.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Uranium Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uranium Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.